Lights, camera, action! Winslow decorates for the holidays

Individuals and businesses create fancy Christmas trees and decorations for the annual Festival of Trees hosted by the Winslow Chamber of Commerce. Decorations were auctioned in a silent auction. Proceeds are used by the Chamber to fund local activities, events and sports not otherwise supported by local taxes. Right: residences are decorated for the holidays in neighborhoods around Winslow.
