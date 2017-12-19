City of Winslow hosts holiday party

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: December 19, 2017 10:15 a.m.

    Photo/Todd Roth

    Photo/Todd Roth

    The city of Winslow celebrates its annual Christmas party Dec. 8. The party included dinner, dessert, raffle gifts and music. Above: Mario Gonzalez and his family enjoy the party. Below: kids guess the total number of candies during a game.

