BNSF makes a special delivery to Winslow

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad deliver Santa and Mrs. Claus to hundreds of Winslow kids in a decorated engine and caboose Dec. 9. Dozens of BNSF workers helped to make this special event happen every year. The event includes free hot chocolate and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
