BNSF makes a special delivery to Winslow

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: December 19, 2017 10:19 a.m.

    • photo

    Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive at the gazebo in downtown Winslow where children and parents line up and visit with Santa. Photo/Todd Roth

    The Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad deliver Santa and Mrs. Claus to hundreds of Winslow kids in a decorated engine and caboose Dec. 9. Dozens of BNSF workers helped to make this special event happen every year. The event includes free hot chocolate and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.