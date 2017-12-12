Holbrook announces November Students of the Month

Front row, from left: Makayla Montijo received special recognition, Lauryn Hall was recognized for her work in fine arts, Shaylynn Begay was recognized for accomplishments in English, Kori Lee was recognized for language arts, Tiffiany Seaton was recognized for her work in math, Kearstin Saxton was recognized for her work in CTE and Tierra Tsosie received special recognition.Back row, from left: James Etsitty was recognized for his work in math, Jack Hardy was recognized for his progression in Navajo language studies, Horacio Luna was recognized for his work in math, Josiah Freddie was the male scholar-athlete and Derek Begay was recognized for his work in physical education. Not pictured: Shoshanah Betone, Ashlyn Wilhelm, Johathan Evans and Twyla Clark.