Bulldogs take second in Pepsi Tournament, Lady Bulldogs go 5-5

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs got valuable experience in the Pepsi Invitational Tournament at Flagstaff Dec. 7-9 by winning their first three games and reaching the championship game Dec. 9 against the Faith Lutheran Crusaders.

The Crusaders are from Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs had an 8-3 record after the tournament. Bulldogs Darius James and Junior Villanueva were named to the All-Tournament team.

In the championship game, the undefeated Crusaders took control of the game early and coasted to an 81-39 victory. The Crusaders led at every quarter and had five players scoring in double digits. Walter Brown led all scorers with 14 points. Parker Kaine had 11 and three Crusaders had 10 points. Winslow had no player with more than seven points. The win was the 12th for Faith Lutheran.



Prior to the Pepsi Tournament, the Bulldogs went to Kingman Dec. 5 and defeated the Kingman Academy Tigers 65-52. The Bulldogs had a double digit 20-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 33-20 advantage at the half. They led by 20 points at one time and were ahead 51-33 after three quarters. James led the Bulldogs with 26 points. Joann Djassa with 14 points and Villanueva with 13 were in double figures for Winslow. Tyler Chinyere led all scorers with 28 points for Kingman Academy. Logan Day was also in double figures for the Tigers with 10 points.

The Bulldogs met the Northwest Christian Crusaders in their first tournament game Dec. 7. The Bulldogs pulled out a 59-50 victory in that game in overtime. The teams were tied 10-10 after the first quarter, but Winslow led 36-20 at the half. And 45-33 after three quarters. Zach Johnson led all scorers with 17 points for Northwest Christian which also had Jonah Hamstra in double figures with 12 points. Winslow was led by JVillanueva with 16 points. Djassa and James both had 10 points for the Bulldogs.

On Dec. 8, the Bulldogs met the Flagstaff Eagles and defeated them 84-68 in a game that was close until the fourth quarter. The Eagles led 20-15, but the

Bulldogs were ahead at the half, 38-37. Flagstaff regained the lead in the third quarter and led 57-55.

The Bulldogs used a 29-point final period to take the game. Villanueva led all scorers with 27 points for the Bulldogs. James scored 25 points and Djassa had 12 points. Flagstaff was led by Ramsey Penza with 24 points. K. P. Korsten with 21 points and Troy Yazzie with 13 were also in double figures for the Eagles.

On Dec. 9, the Bulldogs defeated the Valley Christian Trojans 59-57 in overtime to advance to the championship game Saturday night. Valley Christian led 14-10 after the first period but Winslow was up 27-25 at the half. The Trojans were up 44-43 after three periods and the teams were tied after time expired.

Zach Timmer led all scorers with 21 points for the Trojans, which also had Connor Braun in doubles figures with 16 points. The Bulldogs were led by Villanueva with 16 points and James in double figures with 11 points. The Bulldogs had more players score and several near double figures.

Winslow Lady Bulldogs win some, lose some in Pepsi Tournament

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs found the Pepsi Invitational Tournament in Flagstaff to be an important event that plays a valuable role in getting the team ready for the rest of the season. They won three games and lost two in the tournament to finish with an even 5-5 record.

The Lady Bulldogs lost to the St. Mary’s Lady Knights, who finished second in the tournament, and lost to the Flagstaff Lady Eagles 62-34.

Before the tournament began, the Lady Bulldogs went to Cottonwood Dec. 6 and defeated the Mingus Lady Marauders 55-29. No scoring was available from the game.

The Lady Bulldogs met South Mountain in their first tournament game and defeated the Lady Jaguars 56-52 in a game that was tied in the closing seconds. Winslow led early, 17-8, but was only up 26-24 at the half and trailed 42-40 after three quarters.

Justine Butterfield led all scorers with 22 points for Winslow. Eushawna Nodestine scored 17 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Joanna Campbell led South Mountain with 19 points one mere than Shay Johnson who tallied 18.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Lake Havasu Lady Knights later Dec. 7 in a game for which no scoring was available at press time.

On Dec. 8, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Maricopa Lady Rams 52-43. Winslow led 12-8 after the first quarter, 25-15 at the half and 39-28 after three quarters. No individual scoring was available.

On Dec. 9, the Lady Bulldogs met the St. Mary’s Lady Knights but lost their chance to advance to the championship game when they lost 56-40. The game was much closer than the final score and was tied 9-9 at the end of the first quarter. St. Mary’s sped to a 27-19 halftime lead. Winslow came back and cut the lead to 35-33 in the third quarter. St. Mary’s had a strong final period and earned a berth in the championship game with their 56-40 victory.

Lanessa Palencia with 25 points led St. Mary’s. Beyonce Jordan with 16 was also in double figures. Butterfield was the only Lady Bulldog in double figures with 20 points.

In the afternoon of Dec. 9, the Lady Bulldogs met the Tuba City Lady Warriors and lost 63-47. The Lady Warriors started strong and led 11-8 after the first quarter and 33-19 at the half. Tuba City led 42-33 after three quarters. Kourtney Posey led all scorers with 30 points for Tuba City. Tinya Mexican was also in double figures for the victors with 10 points. Butterfield was the only Lady Bulldog in double figures with 18 points.

The Bulldogs (Lady Bulldogs, too) are slated to host Tuba City Dec. 12 and play the Hopi Bruins in Polacca Dec. 14. They will host the Snowflake Lobos, Dec. 19 and the Mingus Marauders Dec. 20 to complete the 2017 portion of their schedules.