Photo highlights: Hopi Lady Bruins in Route 66 Classic tourney

Photo/Erin Ford

Photo/Erin Ford

  • Originally Published: December 5, 2017 11:30 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo/Erin Ford

    The Hopi girls and boys basketball teams took second place in the 21st annual Route 66 Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Williams, Arizona..

