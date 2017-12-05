Lady Bulldogs 2-2 for season, Bulldogs 4-2 after tourney play

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Lady Bulldogs have found the Gallup Invitational Tournament to be an important event that has always played a valuable role in getting the team ready for play in Arizona during the regular season.

Coach Jarron Jordan is hoping that will be the case again this year, though the team fell to some good teams from Texas and New Mexico. The Lady Bulldogs did manage to secure their first victory of the campaign with a 48-47 win over Grants in their last contest of the tournament. The one win and two losses in this tournament left the Lady Bulldogs with two wins and two losses for the season.

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs fell to the Bel Air Lady Highlanders from El Paso, Texas 65-40 in the opening round of the Gallup Invitational Tournament Nov. 30.

The Lady Bulldogs met the Miramura Lady Patriots from Gallup Dec. 1. Miramura had lost to Carlsbad 43-32 in their opening game Nov. 30.

Bel Air had started play in early November and won nine games and lost four. The Lady Highlanders led 15-6 after the first quarter, 30-16 at the half and 50-28 after three quarters on their way to a 65-40 victory.

The Highlanders had four players in double figures led by Ashley Hernandez with 16 points. Shelly Ross scored 14, Isabella Sedita 13 and Bianca Avalos 11. Winslow had no player with more than seven points.



In the game with Miramura, the Lady Bulldogs trailed by 10 points, 18-8, after the first period of play. The second quarter was evenly played and ended with Miramura still up by 10 points 31-21. The Lady Patriots expanded their lead to 42- 26 by the end of the third quarter. The Lady Patriots walked off with a 54-42 victory. Miramura had three players in double figures with Melia Ukestine scoring 13 and both Hannah Murphy and Odessa Begay tallying 12 points. Winslow was led by Emerilee Cowboy with 11 points.

On Dec. 2, the Lady Bulldogs met the Grants Lady Pirates. Winslow led 11-7 after the first quarter.

Grants led 21-15 at the half, but Winslow had its best quarter and led 35-28 after three quarters.

The Lady Bulldogs blew an 11-point lead and were behind in the closing seconds.

Justine Butterfield was fouled with one second left to play and made both free throws for a 48-47 victory.

She and Kelli Mitchell led the team with 13 points each. Cowboy scored nine for Winslow. Grants did not have a player in double figures but Zoe Victorino and Lauryn Griego each scored nine points.

The Lady Bulldogs are slated to play the Mingus Lady Marauders in Cottonwood Dec. 6 in their only game this week. They will then play in the Pepsi Invitational Tournament at Flagstaff Dec, 7 and 8.

Winslow Bulldogs win three in Red Rocks Hoops Classic

The Winslow Bulldogs got a lot of valuable experience in the Red Rock Hoops Classic Tournament at Sedona Dec. 1 and 2.

The Bulldogs won three games and lost two in the tournament leaving them with a four and two record for the season.

The Bulldogs won their first game of the Red Rock Hoops Classic Tournament in Sedona Dec. 1, 52-37, over the Red Rock Scorpions.

Later that day, the Bulldogs edged the Prescott Badgers 55-53 in overtime. Prescott lost to Coconino 45-36 earlier that morning.

The Coconino Panthers handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season, 59-45, late Friday. The Mingus Marauders edged Winslow 50-47 Dec.2 setting up another game with the Prescott Badgers, a game the Bulldogs won 58-44.

Score sheets and individual statistics from this tournament were not available at press time.

The Bulldogs were slated to go to Kingman Dec. 5 and play the Kingman Academy Tigers who have lost all four of their games in closely contested games. The Bulldogs will compete in the Pepsi Invitational Tournament in Flagstaff Dec. 7 and 8.