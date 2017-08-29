Hopi election for chairman, vice chairman Nov. 9

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. — The general election for chairman and vice chairman of the Hopi Tribe takes place Nov. 9. The primary election is Sept. 14.

There are four candidates running for chairman of the tribe — Alfred Lomahquahu Jr., Herman G. Honanie, David Talayumptewa and Timothy Nuvangyaoma. Arthur Batala, Clark Tenakhongva and Lamar Keevama are running for vice chairman.

Deadline to request general election absentee voting by mail is Oct. 6.

Polling sites for the primary election Sept. 14 are at the following locations: Keams Canyon Community Church, Polacca Youth Center, Sipaulovi Youth & Elder Center, Kykotsmovi Community Center, Bacavi Community Center, Hotevilla Community Center, Mishongnuvi Community Center, Shungopavi Community Center, Upper Moencopi Community Center and Lower Moencopi Community Center.

More information is available from the Hopi Election Office at (928) 734-2507 ext. 2508 or by emailing kshupla@hopi.nsn.us.

The Navajo-Hopi Observer recently sat down with candidates running for chairman and vice chairman and asked them the same three questions. This week's edition will feature answers from the candidates running for chairman listed alphabetically by first name in the opinion section below. See next week's paper for a Q & A with vice chairman candidates.