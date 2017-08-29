Around the reservation: week of Aug. 30

Early deadlines for the Navajo-Hopi Observer

Becasue of the Labor Day holiday, the Navajo-Hopi Observer needs all ad copy for the Sept. 6 issue in no later than noon Aug. 31. The paper will go to print Sept. 1 and will be out in print Sept. 6.

Free community conference in Chinle Oct. 12

The community is invited to a free community conference titled ‘Bridging Communities Together’ at the Chinle Community Center in Chinle, Arizona. The event is an opportunity for the public to learn, share and and partner for positive change in their communities. The conference features guest speakers, resouce booths, health screenings, entertainment, a raffle and door prizes. More information is available by contacting Tyrone at (928) 674-2052 or Nora at (928) 674-5500.

44th annual Louis Tewanima Memorial Footrace Sept. 3

The 44th annual Louis Tewanima Memorial Footrace takes place Sept. 3 on Second Mesa, Shungopavi. The footrace honors the late U.S. Olympian, Louis Tewanima, who won a silver medal in the 10,000-meter race at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, Sweden.

71st annual Navajo Nation Fair Sept. 4-10

The 71st annual Navajo Nation Fair takes place Sept. 5-10 in Window Rock, Arizona. The fair features arts and crafts, baby contest, free barbeque, exhibits, concerts, horse racing, parade, Pow Wow, open Indian and junior rodeos, traditional song and dance, fry bread contest and carnival. Entry costs between $3 and $5. More information is available at (928) 871-6647 or www.navajonationparks.com.

86th annual Navajo County Fair, Rodeo and Buckaroo Rodeo Sept. 13-17

On Sept. 13-17 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. the 86th annual Navajo County Fair, Rodeo and Buckaroo Rodeo will take place in Holbrook, Arizona at the Navajo County Fair grounds 404 E. Hopi Drive. The event features rodeos, crafts, food, entertainment, 4-H competition, carnival and demolition derby. Entry costs between $1 and $3. More information is available at (928) 524-6407 or www.navajocountyfair.com/rodeo.

49th annual Western Navajo Fair Oct. 12-15

The 49th annual Western Navajo Fair takes place Oct. 12-15 in Tuba City, Arizona. The fair features the Miss Western Navajo Pageant and teen pageant, look-alike contest, elder fest, parade, carnival, rodeo, food, vendors, Zumba, rodeo, fashion show, Pow Wow, cancer walk, bingo, bull riding, dances, cowboy church and more. More information is available at (928) 283-3305 or www.westernnavajonationfair.net.

Hopi elections for chairman/vice chairman Nov. 9

The Hopi general election for chairman and vice chairman of the Hopi Tribe takes place Nov. 9. The primary election is Sept. 14.

There are four candidates running for chairman of the tribe — Alfred Lomahquahu Jr., Herman G. Honanie, David Talayumptewa and Timothy Nuvangyaoma. Arthur Batala, Clark Tenakhongva and Lamar Keevama are running for vice chairman.

Deadline to request general election absentee voting by mail is Oct. 6.

More information is available from the Hopi Election Office at (928) 734-2507 ext. 2508 or by emailing kshupla@hopi.nsn.us.