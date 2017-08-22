Winslow welcomes new retail, fast food spaces

By Navajo-Hopi Observer

  • Originally Published: August 22, 2017 2:57 p.m.

    • New retail construction space by local contractor Steve Adams goes up in front on Winslow’s Walmart.

    photo

    Photo by Todd Roth

    The new Carl’s Jr. store is open at 704 Mikes Pike, fronting Walmart.

