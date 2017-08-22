New superintendent, principal hope to bring stability and growth to school

POLACCA, ARIZ. — A new administrative leadership team hopes to bring stability and growth to Hopi Jr/Sr High School.

Superintendent Steven Berbeco and Principal Claudia Edgewater said this is their hope for this school year.

Berbeco said he will measure the success of Hopi Jr/Sr High School by the same metrics that the community uses. He said so far this means improving test scores, graduation rates and sports.

“We want to look at what else the community values,” he said.

Principal Edgewater said the top three goals are student achievement, effective teaching and developing well-rounded students. She said students should be equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to engage competently in a functioning society.

Berbeco said Hopi Jr/Sr High School used to be among the top schools in the state and he wants to reclaim that title.

“It will take a lot of hard work, dedication and commitment from teachers together with the community and the support of the governing board,” he said.

Edgewater said effective teaching means having teachers give meaningful instruction for students learning to develop.

Berbeco said he wants teaching to excite students about the world around them and motivate teachers to bring out the students’ fullest potential.

Edgwater wants well-rounded students who are ready for the opportunities available to them in and outside of the community depending on what they want to pursue.

Berbeco said he wants to blur the line between the school and community so there will be more participation from the community.

Edgewater said she came to Hopi Jr/Sr High School because the school has great potential.

Berbeco said that he and his family were looking for a school with a strong community, a community within the school and ties to the community.

Edgewater said her expectations of teachers is to be accountable as effective, passionate teachers who celebrate student learning. She wants them to be effective in the classroom while teaching life skills.

Berbeco said he wants to build a community of educators who are committed to collaboration.

Berbeco wants students to come ready to learn every day and be excited to learn so that they give their all in every class.

Edgewater said she expects students to come to school ready to learn and rise to be the best they can be in order to have a productive day for themselves every day.

Berbeco and Edgwater both hope to see more parental involvement. Berbeco said he would love to see parents at the school every day and involved in their students learning.

“I look forward to hearing from parents,” he said.

Berbeco and Edgewater both said they have open door policies toward parents, students and teachers.

Edgewater said she would like to see parents supportive of sending their children to school on time and being active in their learning.