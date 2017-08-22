Hopi Tribal General Election Nov. 9 for chairman, vice chairman

Kykostmovi, Ariz. — The general election for chairman and vice chairman of the Hopi Tribe will be held Nov. 9. The primary election takes place Sept. 14.

There are four candidates running for chairman — Alfred Lomahquahu Jr., Herman G. Honanie, David Talayumptewa and Timothy Nuvangyaoma. Candidates running for vice chairman are Arthur Batala, Clark Tenakhongva and Lamar Keevama.

Polling sites for the primary election are at the following locations on Sept. 14: Keams Canyon Community Church, Polacca Youth Center, Sipaulovi Youth & Elder Center, Kykotsmovi Community Center, Bacavi Community Center, Hotevilla Community Center, Mishongnuvi Community Center, Shungopavi Community Center, Upper Moencopi Community Center and Lower Moencopi Community Center.

Requests for general election absentee voting by mail is Oct. 6. More information is available from the Hopi Election Office at (928) 734-2507 .ext. 2508 or by emailing kshupla@hopi.nsn.us.