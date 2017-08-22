Around the Rez: August 23

Southwest Navajo Brush Arbor camp meeting Aug. 23-26

Grand Falls annual camp meeting will take place Aug. 23-26 at the late Mary McCabe residence — turn west between mileposts 1 and 2 on Navajo Route 2, follow dirt road at the abandoned red, brick house and follow signs. The camp is on the west side of the road. A church service takes place Aug. 27 at the Leupp Baptist Church west of Leupp on Navajo Route 15. More information is available from Pastor Jimmie McCabe at (928) 853-1716 or (928) 890-4689.

Experience Hopi Presentation Aug. 23-25

Join the Hopi Arts Trail for an introduction to Hopi culture, arts and crafts featuring Hopi artists on Aug. 23-25 from 6-9 p.m. at Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Tuba City, Arizona.

Country dance Aug. 25

A country dance will take place at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Moenkopi on Friday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. (MST). Latigo of Monument Valley, Utah, is the featured band for the event. This is a drug and alcohol free event and is co-sponsored by DHD Productions and Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites. More information is available at (928) 737-0174.

13th annual Thunder over Flagstaff Aug. 26

Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff features home-built, warbird and antique fly-ins, a car show, vendors, antique tractor display, kids zone and a pancake breakfast. The event starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. on Aug. 26. It takes place at the airport 6200 South Pulliam Drive, Flagstaff. More information is available at www.eaachapter856.org/thunder.

Health Conference Aug. 29-30

The 2017 Health Conference will be held Aug. 29-30 at the Hopi Veterans Memorial Center in Kykotsmovi, Arizona. The conference is from 6 a.m. — 4 p.m. daily.

61st annual Navajo Nation Fair Sept. 3-9

The 61st annual Navajo Nation Fair takes place Sept. 3-9 in Window Rock, Arizona. The Navajo Nation Fair takes place every year at the capital of the Navajo Nation - Window Rock. The fair is the largest Native American fair in the U.S. and includes rodeos, a carnival, a parade, nightly performances (native), concerts (country), 4-H exhibts, Pow Wow, Navajo song and dance, youth events, horse shoe tournament, wild horse races, Miss Navajo competition, Frybread competition, chili cook-off, Free barbeque, country western dances, vendors, food stands, farmers market and special guests. More information is available at (928) 871-7055 or www.navajonationfair.com.

44th annual Louis Tewanima Memorial Footrace Sept. 3

The 44th annual Louis Tewanima Memorial Footrace takes place Sept. 3 on Second Mesa, Shungopavi. Participants take place in the race honoring the late U.S. Olympian, Louis Tewanima, who won a silver medal in the 10,000-meter race at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, Sweden.

71st annual Navajo Nation Fair Sept. 5-10



The 71st annual Navajo Nation Fair takes place Sept. 5-10 in Window Rock, Arizona. The fair features arts and crafts, baby contest, free barbeque, exhibits, concerts, horse racing, parade, Pow Wow, open Indian and junior rodeos, traditional song and dance, fry bread contest and carnival. Entry costs between $3 and $5. More information is available at (928) 871-6647 or www.navajonationparks.com.

86th annual Navajo County Fair, Rodeo and Buckaroo Rodeo Sept. 13-17

On Sept. 13-17 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. the 86th annual Navajo County Fair, Rodeo and Buckaroo Rodeo will take place in Holbrook, Arizona at the Navajo County Fair grounds 404 E. Hopi Drive. The event features rodeos, crafts, food, entertainment, 4-H competition, carnival and demolition derby. Entry costs between $1 and $3. More information is available at (928) 524-6407 or www.navajocountyfair.com/rodeo.

49th annual Western Navajo Fair Oct. 12-15



The 49th annual Western Navajo Fair takes place Oct. 12-15 in Tuba City, Arizona. The fair features the Miss Western Navajo Pageant and teen pageant, look-alike contest, elder fest, parade, carnival, rodeo, food, vendors, Zumba, rodeo, fashion show, Pow Wow, cancer walk, bingo, bull riding, dances, cowboy church and more. More information is available at (928) 283-3305 or www.westernnavajonationfair.net.