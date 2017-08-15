Solar eclipse 2017: Meteor Crater to host eclipse viewing party Aug. 21

WINSLOW, Ariz. — On Aug. 21, sky gazers will be able to witness a rare and remarkable cosmic sight as the first total solar eclipse in nearly four decades will cross the entire United States.

Weather permitting, Arizona gazers will be getting a great seat for viewing the solar eclipse as Meteor Crater will have 70 percent visibility and is hosting a Solar Eclipse viewing party from 9:15 a.m. – 12:03 p.m.

The eclipse will begin at 9:15 a.m. (Arizona time); maximum eclipse time at 10:36 a.m. (Arizona time); and will end at 12:03 p.m. (Arizona time).

A solar eclipse is a lineup of the sun, the moon and Earth. The moon, directly between the sun and Earth, casts a shadow on the planet, creating a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic sight. Everyone in the continental U.S. will see at least a partial eclipse, with Arizona getting 60-80 percent visibility.

People in Arizona seeking a place to view this spectacle can get great seats during the Solar Eclipse viewing party at Meteor Crater.

From 9:15 .am. – 12:03 p.m.., Meteor Crater will have a limited amount of eclipse viewing glasses that will be given away on a first come, first serve basis. Doors open at 7 a.m.

States that fall within the eclipse’s path across the U.S will receive total visibility. Only totality reveals the true celestial spectacle during a total eclipse, which includes the diamond ring, the sun’s corona, strange colors in our sky and seeing stars in the daytime.

Meteor Crater is located at I-40, Exit 233, 37 miles east of Flagstaff and 18 miles west of Winslow.

About Meteor Crater

Meteor Crater is the world’s best preserved meteorite impact site on Earth. Located just minutes from Interstate 40 in Northern Arizona near Winslow and 35 miles east of Flagstaff, Meteor Crater is the breath-taking result of a collision between an asteroid traveling 26,000 miles per hour and planet Earth approximately 50,000 years ago.

Meteor Crater is an international tourist venue with outdoor observation trails, air conditioned indoor viewing, wide screen Movie Theater, Interactive Discovery Center, unique gift and rock shop, and Astronaut