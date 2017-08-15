Good Morning Winslow: St. Vincent De Paul shares heart for Winslow

The Winslow Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting featured Sarah Smithson as its August speaker. Smithson explained the works of Saint Vincent De Paul (SVDP) in Winslow and how the organization provides food to 244 households and 65-75 homeless individuals each month. Additionally, SVDP Winslow gives $2,400 annually to families to help with utility bills. SVDP accepts monetary donations which can be claimed as state tax deductions – $400 per individual or $800 for couples filing jointly.