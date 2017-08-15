Around the Rez: Aug. 16

Run for Your Health 8K run and 2 mile walk Aug. 19

Run for Your Health 8K run and 2 mile walk will take place Aug. 19 at 7 a.m in Cibeque, Arizona. Entry fee is $15 (ages 62+ free). Awards include $100 and trophy to 8K overall champion, $50 and trophy to 2 mile overall champion and youngest and oldest awards, participation T-shirts and Apache-style breakfast after the event. More information is available at (928) 205-3129.

American Cancer Society’s Climb to Conquer Cancer Aug. 19

On Aug. 19 the American Cancer Society’s Climb to Conquer Cancer takes place at the ARizona Snowbowl Ski Resort in Flagstaff, Arizona. The event starts at 7 a.m. Join hundreds of climbers on a 7 mile walk up the paved road to the Snowbowl. More information is available at (928) 526-2896 or www.flagstaffclimb.com

Experience Hopi Presentation Aug. 23-25

Join the Hopi Arts Trail for an introduction to Hopi culture, arts and crafts featuring Hopi artists on Aug. 23-25 from 6-9 p.m. at Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites in Tuba City, Arizona.

Health Conference Aug. 29-30

The 2017 Health Conference will be held Aug. 29-30 at the Hopi Veterans Memorial Center in Kykotsmovi, Arizona. The conference is from 6 a.m. — 4 p.m. daily.

61st annual Navajo Nation Fair Sept. 3-9

The 61st annual Navajo Nation Fair takes place Sept. 3-9 in Window Rock, Arizona. The Navajo Nation Fair takes place every year at the capital of the Navajo Nation - Window Rock. The fair is the largest Native American fair in the U.S. and includes rodeos, a carnival, a parade, nightly performances (native), concerts (country), 4-H exhibts, Pow Wow, Navajo song and dance, youth events, horse shoe tournament, wild horse races, Miss Navajo competition, Frybread competition, chili cook-off, Free barbeque, country western dances, vendors, food stands, farmers market and special guests. More information is available at (928) 871-7055 or www.navajonationfair.com.

44th annual Louis Tewanima Memorial Footrace Sept. 3

The 44th annual Louis Tewanima Memorial Footrace takes place Sept. 3 on Second Mesa, Shungopavi. Participants take place in the race honoring the late U.S. Olympian, Louis Tewanima, who won a silver medal in the 10,000-meter race at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, Sweden.