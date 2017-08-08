Photo highlights: Homolovi State Park celebrates Suvoyuki Day

All photos by Todd Roth/NHO

By Navajo-Hopi Observer

  • Originally Published: August 8, 2017 10:50 a.m.

    • Photo Gallery

    Suvoyuki Day 2017

    Suvoyuki Day is an annual event held the first Saturday in August. The event celebrates the long-standing cooperative efforts of the Hopi people and Arizona State Parks in the celebration of and preservation of the Hopi way of life.

    Suvoyuki means “coming together.” That’s how the Homolovi State Park is able to stay open; the state, the Hopi Tribe and city of Winslow contribute to keeping the park open all year. On Aug. 5, the park celebrated the joint venture by highlighting Hopi culture. The day’s events included a corn pit roast, tours, dances by Hopi group “Palhik Mana”, food, Hopi artists and other cultural events.

