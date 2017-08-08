Photo highlights: Homolovi State Park celebrates Suvoyuki Day

Photo Gallery
Suvoyuki Day 2017
Suvoyuki Day is an annual event held the first Saturday in August. The event celebrates the long-standing cooperative efforts of the Hopi people and Arizona State Parks in the celebration of and preservation of the Hopi way of life.
Suvoyuki means “coming together.” That’s how the Homolovi State Park is able to stay open; the state, the Hopi Tribe and city of Winslow contribute to keeping the park open all year. On Aug. 5, the park celebrated the joint venture by highlighting Hopi culture. The day’s events included a corn pit roast, tours, dances by Hopi group “Palhik Mana”, food, Hopi artists and other cultural events.
