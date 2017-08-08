Guest column: education dollars should be a priority

Elections in Arizona from now until 2018 midterms must become referendums on education funding, not on the president.

Nearly every candidate in Arizona running for office publishes their stance on education on their website, and multiple organizations have stated goals and deep war chests put to use to push candidates and the electorate in one direction or the other on this very issue.

Whether they’re deciding between candidates with opposing stances on property tax in a city council race, or between those in statewide elections of superintendent, governor, or U.S. Senator, every Arizonan should take a moment to educate themselves on these issues: the pros and cons of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (also known as vouchers), the primary source of funding for Arizona’s schools, past and future ballot initiatives, and the myriad other factors that impact the education and well-being of students, families, and taxpayers. The solution to the education funding malaise in Arizona isn’t black and white, however political stances of voters should be so polarized when this issue becomes the principle discrepancy between candidates, regardless of party affiliation, over the next 15 months.