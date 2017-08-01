Winslow Library event features miniature horses

The Winslow Library summer events concluded with meeting miniature horses. Right: Dawnna Ybarra explains the history of the horses —miniature horses were bred to be pets for European royalty. She explained they are not ponies, they are scaled down horses with the same proportions as their full-size cousins. Left: children pet the miniature horses, which Ybarra uses in her Equine Gestalt coaching.
