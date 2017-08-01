July’s Good Morning Winslow featured Steve Peru, president and CEO of United Way for northern Arizona. While his office is in Flagstaff, Peru traveled to Winslow to explain the 13 agencies in Navajo and Apache counties that United Way serves. He also talked about the advantages of increasing donations to Untied Way by employers and employees and how those donations benefit local people in need.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.