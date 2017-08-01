Bulldogs look forward to new football season

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs, under coach Brandon Guzman, have an experienced, senior dominated team that should be playoff contenders. There are 13 seniors on the squad, with only four juniors and four sophomores.

Among the seniors are several starters who were major contributors to the team’s success last year.

Mikel Bonner was a force as a running back and defensive back. Darrien “Peanut” Brown was impressive as a running back and linebacker. Jalen Lyons had success as a wide receiver and defensive back. Damon Avelar was an effective running back and defensive back. Preston Betoney was a running back and outside linebacker. Mark Estrada played on both the offensive and defensive lines. Ahli Foster was a very effective middle linebacker and offensive lineman. Ernesto Martinez was a running back and linebacker. Ray Medina was a linebacker. Dashawn Spencer is a running back and defensive back. Noah Upchurch is expected to be a valuable running back and defensive back. Ricardo Villanueva should be an effective wide receiver and defensive back. Daniel Vizcaya should be useful on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Of the juniors on the squad, Brennan Sawyer is the only quarterback on the early roster and has an important role to fill. He may also play as a defensive back. Welden Gamber will be a wide receiver and defensive back. Nick Reyes is a running back and safety. Seth Hernandez is not listed by position but will play when and where needed.

The key sophomore on the squad likely will be Yoann Djassa, a wide receiver and defensive back who was very effective as a freshman. Eli Keams is a wide receiver. Leeander Keams is an offensive and defensive lineman. Mason Scott is not listed by position but will be used when and where needed.

The Bulldogs may add players to the roster before the season begins and may have freshmen on the varsity rosters. The regular season begins Aug. 25 against the Monument Valley Mustangs at 7 p.m. at Emil Nasser Stadium.