Photo highlights: Easter Bunny visits Winslow for annual egg hunt

Winslow’s baseball parks drew more than 300 adults and kids for its annual Easter egg gathering. Plastic eggs covered two ball fields, one for kids up to five years old and the other for six and older. The Easter egg gathering is staged every year by the Winslow Recreation Department. The kids gather eggs and place them in large plastic tubs. As the kids exit the field, they are given an Easter toy. Above from left: the Easter bunny poses for a picture with kids, a proud dad holds his daughter and two children dress up for the annual egg hunt.