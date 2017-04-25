Aournd the reservation: week of April 26

Cyber Security Workshop during April

The Navajo County Emergency Management and Preparedness Team is presenting a cyber security workshop in April.

Please join AZ Cyber Security Program Coordinator Tina Slankas for a one-hour Cybersecurity workshop where she will give practical advice on what individuals, small businesses, local organizations and government agencies can do to harden their computer systems against unwanted intruders.

April 25: 9 a.m.— presentation to the Navajo County Board of Supervisors; 1 p.m. and 2: 30 p.m. — Winslow City Council Chambers; 7 p.m. — presentation to the Winslow City Council.

April 26: 9:30 a.m. — Show Low City Council Chambers; 11a.m. — Show Low City Council Chambers; 1:30 pm. — Show Low City Council Chambers.; 6 p.m. — Heber-Overgaard Baptist Church

April 27: 9 a.m. — Holbrook County Board Chambers

11 a.m. — Holbrook County Board Chambers

April 28: 9 a.m. — Kayenta Kayenta Justice Court; 10:30 a.m. — Kayenta Kayenta Justice Court; Noon —Kayenta Kayenta Justice Court

Morton Appraisals in Winslow May 6

The Old Trails Museum is sponsoring Sean Morton of Morton Appraisals of Scottsdale, Arizona to appraise and identify historic treasures May 6. Morton will be at Snowdrift Art Space from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to do verbal appraisals on all things except guns, coins or stamps. To schedule your appointment, call (928) 289-5861 by May 4. Only 40 people can be scheduled and the cost is $15 for the first item and $5 for the second.

Native American music festival in Winslow April 29

The Elks Lodge in Winslow is hosting 13 Native American bands April 29. The event opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 1 a.m. More information is available at (928) 240-8820

Summer free food service at Hopi High in June

The summer food services will serve free food to children 18 years and younger at the Hopi Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5-29 (Monday through Thursday). More information is available by calling (928) 738-1432.

Friends of Hubbell auction takes place May 6 in Gallup

The Friends of Hubbell will hold a Native American Arts Auction May 6 at the Gallup Community Service Center in Gallup, New Mexico, 410 Bataan Veterans Street. The community center can be accessed from Exit 22, off I-40, on the north side. This is a change in venue from previous auctions.

Weavers and artisans are welcome to bring their items for inclusion in the auction to the community center May 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.

On May 6, rugs, pottery, baskets, jewelry and katsinas will be available for preview from 9-11 a.m. The auction will start at noon. Native American food vendors will be onsite.

The auction provides money that goes to scholarships to Navajo and Hopi college students. The change in venue is intended to reduce overall expenses, thereby providing more money for both the scholarships and the Hubbell Trading Post programs.

There are no entry/bidder fees and all purchases are tax-free. A 10 percent buyers’ premium will be charged. More information is available at www.Friendsofhubbell.org.

Holbrook Petrified Forest KOA offers special deal May 12-13

The 14th Annual ‘Big Weekend’ Event Offers Special Deal for Campers While Raising Funds for Children’s Camps.

The Holbrook/Petrified Forest KOA Journey campground,, at 102 Hermosa Drive in Holbrook, is offering campers a special Saturday of camping for just $10 to benefit KOA Care Camps for children with cancer.

The Care Camps Big Weekend event takes place May 12 and May 13. Campers who stay as paying guests on May 12 will receive another night of camping May 13 for just $10. The $10 fee will be given to KOA Care Camps, a network of 112 independent oncology summer camps for children battling cancer.

Last year, more than 25,000 camping families stayed at nearly 400 participating KOA campgrounds in the U.S. and Canada. KOA campgrounds have several fun events planned that are designed to both entertain campers and help raise funds to support KOA Care Camps. Care Camps provide a true summer camp experience for children with cancer and their siblings.

34th Shiprock marathon May 12- 13

The 34th Shiprock marathon race weekend will take place May 12-13 in Shiprock, New Mexico and include the categories: marathon, half-marathon, 5-person marathon relay, 10K trail race, kid’s marathon and a 5K run/walk.

Registration for all Shiprock marathon events is available online through ChronoTrack on the race website — www.shiprockmarathon.com.

