PowerSchool app for Tuba City School District

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — A new, free district wide cell phone application is available in Tuba Unified School District (TCUSD) so parents can find out information about student’s attendance, homework, daily bulletins, course schedules and more.

Parents and guardians of a student at any of the six schools within the TCUSD in Tuba City, the Hopi villages at upper and lower Moencopi, and even the offsite schools in Cameron, the Gap and Nizhoni Academy, can access the information.

The PowerSchool app can be accessed daily from anywhere to find out information. The app is easy to use, and allows parents or guardians to get school information and personal information about their student.

Parents, grandparents or guardians can go to their individual student’s Tuba City District school site and ask to see the data clerk or school secretary who is assigned to help install the mobile app for their family’s use.



At the six TCUSD school sites, the data clerk or secretary will walk the parent or guardian through the free installation and can show them how to use the various categories of information.

In the past, Facebook and even a local news radio program have announced snow days or other pertinent school information such as emergency school closures but sometimes that information can be delayed. Now that information can be accessed on a personal cell phone directly from the mobile app.

Reviews of the new app can be made by visiting www. tcusd.org by going to the bottom left corner of the opening page to see the tutorial video, which also shows how to install the app personally.

The TCUSD district code is SMGC and the opening page on the app requires this information. Parents still need a personal log in and password, which will only be given parents and guardians to protect student confidentiality. Those wanting to install the app themselves should follow the TCUSD website tutorial.

Both data clerks and secretaries assigned to each school site will help parents, grandparents or guardians with installation of this power mobile app. There contact information is:

Tuba City Primary School: Debbie Brodie: (928) 283-1085

Tuba City Junior High: Dottie Sumatskuku: (928) 283-1105

Tuba City High School: Rosemary Geneeha: (928)283-1039

Dzil Libei (Cameron): Louise Badoni: (928) 283-1080

Tsinabaas Habitiin (Gap): Jane Homer: (928) 283-1090

Nizhoni Academy (Alternative) Stella Goldtooth: (928) 283-1070

TCUSD school information is updated every evening and even daily school student attendance is tracked and tallied every single morning. Parents can check to make sure their students are in school for that morning count.

Parents, grandparents and guardians are also reminded to save a final phone number as: (928) 283-1037 as the TCUSD #15 Alert Notification on their cell phone, once they install the TCUSD mobile app.

More information is available from the TCUSD Sara To’ahani-Adson, MIS coordinator for the technology department at (928) 283-1103.