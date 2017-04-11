Winslow Art Council hosts April Second Saturday art show

The Winslow Art Council hosted its monthly art show April 8. The show was held at a vacant storefront in downtown Winslow. The space was donated by local property owner Tess Kenna. Four artists displayed paintings, photographs, prints and jewelry. Attendance was very good, mostly filling the temporary gallery at peak hour. The artists were: Richard Hodge, Christa Knox, Todd Roth and Laura Pontel.
