Nez talks tangible change for Bennett Freeze area

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On March 27, Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez met with chapter officials, grazing officials and the Navajo Housing Authority to promote change within the Former Bennett Freeze Area.

“We need your help to build our Nation and those within the Former Bennett Freeze Area,” Nez said. “Together we need to strategize housing needs and resources to create a collective impact within the communities to improve them tangibly and intangibly.”

Tolani Lake Chapter has provided a comprehensive housing plan to the Navajo Housing Authority to provide housing units to their constituents faster.

“Monies have been appropriated to the communities to make housing assessments,” Nez said. “Help from the chapter officials will speed up this process. These assessments are needed to ensure federal funds are properly utilized.”

Nez said when rebuilding the area, the Nation must also look at the public safety infrastructure of the area. Improving the public safety infrastructure could help decrease the revolving door of crime, ensuring the Nation’s people are safe and its courts are properly funded.

Nez also suggested creating farms in the region to help move the nation towards true food sovereignty. He said the Former Bennett Freeze area could be a great case study for the administration to share the successes with other agencies to encourage change, unity, restoration, and harmony.

“Progress happens when we overcome the mentality of entitlement,” Nez said. “This change will impact your family, communities and nation. We encourage you all to create the plans for improving the communities to create positive tangible results. As the results become more visible, more constituents will want to be a part of this movement within the Former Bennett Freeze Area.”

There are nine chapters within the Former Bennett Freeze Area: Tuba City, Coalmine, Tonalea, Kaibito, Bodaway-Gap, Cameron, Tolani Lake, Leupp and Coppermine.