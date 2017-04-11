Holbrook’s March Students of the Month

Holbrook High School March Students of the Month, back row from left: Adrian Yazzie (Navajo language), Ethan Lester (science), Joshua Kishbaugh (CTE-Robotics), Hunter Kennedy-Tafoya (math) and Jake Shumway (English). Seated from left: Ellie Smith (English), Mackenna Legg (English), Gabrielle Morris (language arts), Tessa Chavez (social studies) and Shaina Begay (physical education). Not pictured Kira Henry (NAVIT) and Desirae Begay (math).