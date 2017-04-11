Holbrook sophomores accepted to Math and Science Honors Program at Arizona State University

Holbrook High School sophomore students Emma Carlisle, Jack Hardy, and Daelyn Nez were accepted to the Joaquin Bustoz Math-Science Honors Program at Arizona State University. The Joaquin Bustoz Math-Science Honors Program is an intense academic summer program that provides motivated students an outstanding opportunity to begin university mathematics and science studies before graduating high school. Submitted photo
