Good Morning Winslow holds April meeting

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The April Good Morning Winslow monthly business mixer featured a number of topics.

Ken Evans II spoke about the Winslow Historical Commission and its achievements and plans. One success was surrounding the Winslow Indian Tuberculosis Cemetery with a steel fence, which will protect the graves from damage and lend dignity to the final resting place of up to 600 Native Americans.

Terri Little presented information on Winslow Indian Health Care Center’s 20th Annual “Just Move it” Walk-Run events July 6. More information is available at (928) 289-8065.

Bob Hall reminded everyone that the state convention of the Route 66 Organization will meet in Winslow June 30.

Lula Steago from the Winslow Dine’ Group, said that the Navajo Nation owns six parcels inside Winslow city limits and is working to develop one parcel across from the Flying J.

City Manager Steve Pauken said the city will be doing final police chief interviews April 17 and 18. At 3 p.m. April 18, candidates will be introduced to the public for an informal meet and greet at the Visitors Center.