Bulldogs lose in Holbrook

WINSLOW, Ariz. —The Winslow Bulldogs had a busy week with games at Holbrook and in the Wolves Classic Tournament at Goodyear. The young Bulldogs did not fare well: they lost to Holbrook and went one for three in the tourney leaving them with a 7-10-1 record. The tournament experience should help the young Bulldogs if they manage to qualify for the state tournament.

The Holbrook Roadrunners defeated the Winslow Bulldogs 10-0 in Holbrook April 4 in a game that was shortened to five innings because of the 10-run rule. The loss dropped Winslow’s record to 6-7-1 for the season.

Holbrook scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, two in the second and four more in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In their first game of the Wolves Classic Tournament at Goodyear, the Bulldogs lost to tournament hosting Estrella Foothills 8-0. They were held to just two hits and shutout. The Wolves took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and increased it to 8-0 in the bottom of the second. The Bulldogs held them scoreless the rest of the game but the damage was done.

The Bulldogs had a much better showing in their second tournament game, beating the Maryvale Panthers 16-4. Both teams scored three runs in the first inning but the Bulldogs took a 7-3 lead in the top of the second and were never behind after that. Both teams scored a run in the third inning, but the Bulldogs increased their lead to 11-4 in the top of the fourth and to 12-4 in the top of the fifth. A five-run sixth inning completed the scoring and caused the game to end on the 10-run rule when Maryvale did not score in the bottom of the sixth.

Alec Williams got the win, giving up four runs, only one of which was earned, on just two hits and three walks. The Bulldogs had 19 hits. Jalen Lyons, Ricardo Villanueva and Daniel Vizcaya were all three for four. Williams was two for two. A. J. Huerta was two for four. Brennan Sawyer was two for five. Jacob Guerrero and Nick Reyes were one for four.

In their last game April 7, the Bulldogs dropped a close 5-3 game to the Northwest Christian Crusaders. The Bulldogs led 1-0 after the top of the third inning but saw the Crusaders score three times in the bottom of that inning. Northwest Christian increased their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Bulldogs cut the lead to 5-3 in the top of the sixth but fell despite outhitting the Crusaders.

On April 8, the Bulldogs fell to the Snowflake Lobos 9-1 in their last game of the tournament. They were to play at Snowflake April 11 in a rematch of their last tournament game.

For the rest of the regular season the Bulldogs will host Page April 13 and Blue Ridge April 14. They will play Payson at Payson April 18 and host Holbrook April 21. Show Low will come to Window April 24 and the Flagstaff Eagles will be at Winslow for the last game of the regular season, April 26.