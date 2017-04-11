Billie, Yazzie win second at Navajo Language Competition

On March 30, Holbrook High School Navajo Language I and II students participated in the Navajo Language Competition sponsored by the Native Warrior Club at Navajo Preparatory School in Farmington, New Mexico, and competed in group singing, duet singing, a Navajo spelling bee and a creative skit. Charity Billie and Calandra Yazzie placed second in the creative skit category.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.