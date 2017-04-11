Around the reservation: week of April 12

Wellness Day Expo April 15

On April 15 a Wellness Day Expo will take place at the Bonnie Brennan School in Winslow. A run/walk will kick off the event starting at 7 a.m. followed by the expo from 8 to 10 a.m. The expo will feature interactive presentations and functional training. Topics will include Tobacco education, diabetes screening, fitness assessments, infused water demo, blood pressure checks and heart disease awareness. More information is available at Hozhoogo Iina Wellness Center at (928) 289-8065.

Morton Appraisals in Winslow May 6

The Old Trails Museum is sponsoring Sean Morton of Morton Appraisals of Scottsdale, Arizona to appraise and identify historic treasures May 6. Morton will be at Snowdrift Art Space from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to do verbal appraisals on all things except guns, coins or stamps. Scheduling your appointment is available by calling (928) 289-5861 by May 4. Only 40 people can be scheduled and the cost is $15 for the first item and $5 for the second.

Native American music festival in Winslow April 29

The Elks Lodge in Winslow is hosting 13 Native American bands April 29. The event opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 1 a.m. More information is available at (928) 240-8820

Corn is Life relay run April 22, 23

The Corn is Life relay run will take place April 22 and 23 fron Second Mesa, Arizona to Winslow, Arizona. Youth will collect corn, squash, beans and seed donations along the route. Runners each receive an event t-shirt. The run is open to the public.

More information is available from Nicole Wells at (928) 289-4488 and Corn is Life Run on Facebook.

Friends of Hubbell auction takes place May 6 in Gallup

The Friends of Hubbell will hold a Native American Arts Auction May 6 at the Gallup Community Service Center in Gallup, New Mexico, 410 Bataan Veterans Street. The community center can be accessed from exit #22, off of I-40, on the north side. This is a change in venue from previous auctions.

Weavers and artisans are welcome to bring their items for inclusion in the auction to the community center May 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.

On May 6, rugs, pottery, baskets, jewelry and katsinas will be available for preview from 9-11 a.m. The auction will start at noon. Native American food vendors will be onsite.

The auction provides money that goes to scholarships to worthy Navajo and Hopi college students. The change in venue is intended to reduce overall expenses, thereby providing more money for both the scholarships and the Hubbell Trading Post programs.

There are no entry/bidder fees and all purchases are tax-free. A 10 percent buyers’ premium will be charged. More information is available at www.Friendsofhubbell.org.

Holbrook Petrified Forest KOA offers special deal May 12-13

The 14th Annual ‘Big Weekend’ Event Offers Special Deal for Campers While Raising Funds for Children’s Camps.

The Holbrook/Petrified Forest KOA Journey campground,, at 102 Hermosa Drive in Holbrook, is offering campers a special Saturday of camping for just $10 to benefit KOA Care Camps for children with cancer.

The Care Camps Big Weekend event takes place May 12 and May 13. Campers who stay as paying guests on May 12 will receive another night of camping May 13 for just $10. The entire $10 fee will be given to KOA Care Camps, a network of 112 independent oncology summer camps for children battling cancer.

Last year, more than 25,000 camping families stayed at nearly 400 participating KOA campgrounds in the U.S. and Canada. KOA campgrounds have several fun events planned that are designed to both entertain campers and help raise funds to support KOA Care Camps. Care Camps provide a true summer camp experience for children with cancer and their siblings.

Last year, the Care Camps Trust donated more than $1.4 million to the 112 camps, allowing hundreds of children to attend at no charge.

The Big Weekend event has also become the official start to the summer camping season for thousands of camping families in North America. It is a great way to reconnect with friends and family, give camping a try, or just pull your RV out to your local KOA and get it ready for a fun summer camping season. At the same time, you get to help raise funds to send some very deserving children to a much-needed summer camp.

Campers can to go www.KOA.com to see a list of participating campgrounds and make their reservations for available tent sites, RV Sites or cabins.

Kampgrounds of America is celebrating its 55th Anniversary in 2017. KOA, the world’s largest network of family-friendly campgrounds with more than 500 locations in North America, was born on the banks of the Yellowstone River in Billings, Montana in 1962. More information is available at www.KOA.com or visit the KOA Pressroom at www.koapressroom.com.

34th Shiprock marathon May 12- 13

The 34th Shiprock marathon race weekend will take place May 12-13 in Shiprock, New Mexico. The following are the categories: marathon, half-marathon, 5-person marathon relay, 10K trail race, kid’s marathon and a 5K run/walk.

Registration for all Shiprock marathon events is available online through ChronoTrack on the race website — www.shiprockmarathon.com .

