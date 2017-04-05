Winslow Library hosts Forest Service Type 3 truck

The Winslow Library hosted a Forest Service Type 3 truck March 15. Jerry Thompson, of Black Mesa Ranger District, opened the vehicle’s compartments, explaining the tools and supplies to the children. He also talked about the Type 3 truck’s built-in capabilities and its designation as Type 3, which is determined by its water carrying capacity of 600 gallons. Trucks Type 1 and 2 carry more water. Above left and right: parents and kids are captivated by the gleaming giant machine.