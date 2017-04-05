Lynnae Mitchell signs with Mesa Community College

Lynnae Mitchell is a four-year varsity, three-year captain and three-year starter for basketball in Winslow. She had two region championships appearances, twostate final four’s and one state elite eight appearance. She maintains her GPA at a 3.8 She had coaches from University of Hawaii, Mesa Colorado University and the Air Force Academy all interested, but her final choice was Mesa Community College because she wanted to develop more before going into a University program.