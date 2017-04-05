Kick Butts Day in Winslow

Youth coalition members were supported by Wiinslow Police. Lt. Arend and Officer Havalicek at Kick Butts Day March 30 in Winslow. Photo/Todd Roth

By Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: April 5, 2017 9:52 a.m.

    Kim Curley, Savannah Tafoya, Madelyn Smith with K. B. Shoes at Kick Butts Day in Winslow, Arizona. The youth coalition produced Kick Butts Day to bring awareness and explain the health dangers of tobacco use. Photo/Todd Roth

    WINSLOW, Ariz. — A youth coalition produced a Kick Butts Day with information, awareness displays and materials explaining the health dangers of tobacco smoking at the Winslow Indian Health Care Center March 30.

    The event was sponsored by Navajo County Health Department’s Youth Coalition named ELEVATE run by Director Kim Curley and six youth, which include four Winslow Junior High School students: Madelyn Smith, Jiselle Romero, Jessyca Aguilar and Madison Estrada. The group also includes two Winslow High School students Savannah Tafoya and Aliyahna Vogele.

    Curley said that the ELEVATE youth coalition is also part of the STANDaz- Students Taking a New Direction Coalition, which is run through the state of Arizona, which trains the youth to become great speakers and to advocate for younger adults who are unaware of tobacco effects and harms.

