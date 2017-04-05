Hartman new Winslow principal

Dr. Justin Hartman has been selected by the Winslow School Board to be Winslow High School principal beginning April 1. Hartman has been the vice principal and athletic director recently. Hartman will replace Chris Gilmore, who is moving to Coronado High School in Scottsdale, Arizona after serving as Winslow High School’s principal for 18 years. Hartman was among five candidates seeking the principal position. Administrative changes for the positions of vice principal and athletic director are not known at this time.

