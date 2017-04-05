Bulldog baseball loses to Blue Ridge and Payson, Lady Bulldogs

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow Bulldogs baseball team lost a pair of games last week to Blue Ridge 9-5 in Pinetop March 27 and to Payson 6-4 in Winslow March 31. The result left the Bulldogs with a 6-6-1 record for the season.

In the 9-5 loss to Blue Ridge March 27, which left Winslow with a 6-5-1 record, the Yellowjackets took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and expanded it to 5-0 in the bottom of the fourth. The Bulldogs rallied and cut the margin to 5-3 in the top of the sixth inning only to see Blue Ridge plate four runs in the bottom of the frame. Winslow scored twice in the top of the seventh and last inning but it was too little, too late.

Ricardo Villanueva and Ale Williams worked on the mound for the Bulldogs. Winslow only had six hits with Jason Lyons leading the way with two for four. Brennan Sawyer and Villanueva were one for three. Russell Foy and Daniel Vizcaya were one for four. Lyons had Winslow’s only extra base hit, a triple.

In the 6-4 loss to Payson, both teams scored twice in the fourth inning. The Longhorns plated two more in the top of the sixth inning for a 4-2 lead. The Bulldogs got one back in the bottom of the frame but Payson scored a pair in the top of the seventh and Winslow only got one back in the bottom of the last inning leaving the Longhorns with the 6-4 win.

The Bulldogs were to meet the Holbrook Roadrunners at Holbrook April 4 and host the Estrella Foothills Wolves April 6 and the Maryvale Panthers April 7.

In softball, the Lady Bulldogs defeated the Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets 8-4 in Pinetop March 27. The win left the Lady Bulldogs with a 13-5 record for the season. The Lady Bulldogs had a game with the Payson Lady Longhorns at Winslow April 1, but no score sheet or results were available at press time.

In the 8-4 win over Blue Ridge, the Lady Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and expended it to a commanding 7-0 advantage in the top of the third. Their final run in the top of the seventh and last inning gave Winslow an 8-0 lead which was cut in half by Blue Ridge in the bottom of the seventh but was still enough to let the Lady Bulldogs walk off with the victory.

Justine Butterfield worked the full seven innings and gave up four runs, all of which were unearned, on seven hits. She struck out seven and did not allow a walk. Winslow had 11 hits led by Butterfield and Tera Wilson who were two for three. Morgan Thomas and Alyssa Barton were two for four. Sierra Wilcox was one for two. Alicia O’Haco was one for three. Gabrielle Gonzalez was one for four. Butterfield had two doubles. Thomas, Barton, O’Haco and Wilson each had a double.

The lady Bulldogs were slated to meet the Holbrook lady Roadrunners April 4 in Holbrook and host the Show Low Lady Cougars April 7. They will meet the Snowflake Lady Lobos in Snowflake April 11 and host the Page Lady Sand Devils April 13 and the Blue Ridge Lady Yellowjackets April 14.