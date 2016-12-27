Winslow Library puts on a puppet show

On Dec. 21, the Winslow Library staff and their sons produced a puppet show about a dinosaur named “Christmassarus.” The show was performed by two sons of Berk Hendricks, assistant librarian, and produced by Linda Chambers, who is also library staff. The show was well attended by small children who were mesmerized by the story.
