Winslow High School basketball off to great start, Lady Bulldogs 9-2 for season

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School basketball teams both are off to excellent starts to the season but the Bulldogs got their first losses of the season in the Pepsi Invitational Tournament. The Lady Bulldogs did better in that affair.

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs had a great run in the Pepsi Invitational Tournament in Flagstaff and ran their season’s record to 9-2. Both of their losses came in tournaments against top notch competition.

In their last game before the tournament Winslow had defeated the Mingus Lady Marauders at Winslow 52-34. The Lady Bulldogs led 14-9 after the first quarter, 27-20 at the half and 41-27 after three quarters. Jenna Yazzie with 10 points for Winslow was the only player in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs but Danielle James, Kelli Mitchell and Justine Butterflied all tallied eight points. Trina Honnytewa led Mingus and all scorers with 17 points but only three other Lady Marauders scored and they only had 17 points combined.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Trevor Browne 56-32 in their first contest in the Pepsi Tournament. Unfortunately, statistics for that game were not available.



Winslow defeated a team from Chino, California 48-30 in their second tournament game. Unfortunately, statistics for that game were also not available.

In their third game of the tournament the Lady Bulldogs defeated San Tan Foothills 56-12. Unfortunately, statistics for that game were also not available.

Winslow got a hard earned 53-51 win over the St. Mary’s Lady Knights in their next game. The Lady Knights had lost to Flagstaff 58-39 in the other semifinal game. In this game, Winslow led 13-12 after the first quarter and 29-18 at the half. St. Mary’s led 43-42 after three quarters but Winslow regained the lead and claimed the victory in the final period. Jayce Jordon of St. Mary’s led all scorers with 27 points. Grace Bartain was also in double figures for St. Mary’s with 10 points. Danielle James led Winslow with 19 points and Justine Butterfield was also in double figures with 12 points. St. Mary’s had only five players score while Winslow had eight.

In the 64-50 loss to the Flagstaff Lady Eagles Flagstaff led 15-14 after the first quarter and 31-23 at the half. The margin was 542-31 after three quarters. Danielle James of Winslow led all scorers with 19 points and Lynnae Mitchell was also in double figures with 13 points. Noni Thomas led Flagstaff with 12 points. The Lady Eagles had 11 players score while only seven Lady Bulldogs did. The Lady Eagles won the tournament and improved their record to a perfect 8-0.

The Winslow Bulldogs basketball team opened their 2016-17 season with six straight wins, most of them in the Sedona Red Rock Tournament. That came to an end in the Pepsi Invitational Tournament in Flagstaff.

The Bulldogs continued their winning streak with a victory over Kingman Academy 80-74 before the tournament play began. In that game the Bulldogs trailed 21-15 after the first quarter but led 41-39 at the half and 62-55 after three quarters. Trishane Cly led all scorers with 24 points for Winslow. Darius James with 20 points an d Junior Villanueva with 18 were also in double figures for the Bulldogs. Cade Martin led Kingman Academy with 23 points. Tyler Chirejere with 20 points and Logan Day with 17 were also in double figures.

Pima defeated the Bulldogs 82-35 in the first tournament game to give the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. The game was neve close as Pima led 31-6 after the first quarter, 46-14 at the half and 68-20 after three quarters. Jarrett Kortchener led all scorers with 23 points for Pima which also had Alex Prusezynski with 17 points and Trey Thompson with 11were in double figures. Junior Villanueva led Winslow with nine points.



Northwest Christian defeated the Bulldogs 52-45 in their second tournament game. Unfortunately, statistic for this game were not available.

Camelback defeated Winslow 62-44. Camelback led 15-13 after the first quarter but had pulled away to a 30-17lead at the half. The martin was 44-31 after three quarters. Junior Villanueva led all scorers with 19 points for Winslow. Darius James was also in double figures for the Bulldog with 12 points., Camelback had four players in double figures with Elijah Mead having 16 points, Shawn Black and Clay Hampton with 12 each and Jason Alexander with 11.

The Bulldogs got their only win of the tournament in their last game, a 57-50 victory over Sunrise Mountain. It took a second half comeback to secure the victory. Sunrise Mountain had a 10 point 22-12 lead after the first quarter and a 35-24 advantage at the half.

The Bulldogs came back and led 41-38 after quarters and pulled away in the final period. Darius James led Winslow and all scorers with 16 points. Junior Villanueva with 14 points and Pete Dalgai with 12 were also in double figures for the Bulldogs. Jake Mattson and James Malawas were leading scorers for Sunrise Mountain with 14 points each and were also the team’s only doubled digit scorers.