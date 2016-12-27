Winslow Art Council recognizes the best Christmas light displays

Again this year Winslow Arts Council hosted a city-wide opportunity to have Christmas lights recognized by the Winslow Arts Council. There were five categories. The top rated lights in each category were awarded a Christmas themed wood sign honoring the display. Above: The Coolidge residence received an honorable mention for their nicely arranged display. Below: The Neil residence won Best of Winslow for their Christmas light display.
