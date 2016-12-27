Photo highlight: Holbrook High School November Students of the Month

Holbrook High School November Students of the Month: Standing from left: Zach McLaws (English); Korey McReeves (male scholar-athlete); Lane Goldtooth (second language); Andrew John (principal’s selection); Zach Derrick (personal finance); Adrian Yazzie (math); Juwan Cummings (NAVIT); Jaken Todacheenie (language arts); and Miles Billy (principal’s selection) Sitting left to right: Hope Bowden (math); Emily Knight (fine arts); Valtavia Cook (English); Antonio Notah (physical education); Saun Rae Nez (CTE); Sandra Begay (principal’s selection); and Crystal Plucker (math). Not in photo: Joey Cundiff (personal finance) and Ariyana Pratt (female scholar-athlete).
