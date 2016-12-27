NTEC contributes 200K for community projects

FARMINGTON, N.M. — Navajo Transitional Energy Company celebrated and honored community based projects that add value and elevate the quality of living for area communities during an awards luncheon Dec. 15.

NTEC distributed a total of $200,000 to support 24 various area projects and programs. Some of the projects included a tire recycling center, enabling the purchase of Navajo language books for children, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related programs and initiatives.

“We have been a funding agent for the community fund for the last three years, and this year we have moved forward independently with the Community Benefit Fund,” said NTEC CEO Clark Moseley during the award luncheon.

The process for the Community Benefit Fund started in September when NTEC hosted a breakfast workshop outlining the application process and how the projects would be evaluated. The fund was open to all Navajo chapters and area non-profit organizations. Project evaluation considered several factors, including direct and indirect impact to Navajo or Native American people.

“Being a Navajo owned company, we have the task of ensuring our operations help the Navajo people. Many of the projects represented today help Navajo people and the communities in which they live,” Moseley said during the luncheon.

NTEC received a total of 50 applications, and narrowed down the projects using a scoring system to 24 projects and programs to fund.

“It was very competitive and we’re thankful people put in hard work to apply for funding,” said Steve Grey, Governmental and External Affairs director.

Applications were open to all non-profits and Navajo chapters, and one Arizona based chapter was awarded funding to start a tire recycling program.

“It was really neat to see Cornfields Chapter represented today,” Moseley said after the luncheon.

Cornfields Chapter is about 154 miles from Farmington and nestled in the heart of the Navajo Nation south of Ganado.

“We are really happy they applied because we want people to know we are serious when we say we want to help Navajo people and communities,” Moseley said.

Cornfields Chapter was the only applicant from Arizona.

Each of the projects received a certificate and a check for their projects.

“Moving forward, I want to ensure the nonprofit agencies that the NTEC Community Benefit Fund will continue in the coming years,” Moseley said.