Just Crusin’ Car Club celebrates Christmas

Photo/Todd Roth

Photo/Todd Roth

  • Originally Published: December 27, 2016 10:14 a.m.

    • Winslow’s car club Just Crusin’ Car Club held its Christmas party Dec.16 at Chuck and Lisa Long’s house. Steaks and chicken were grilled. Club members brought additional dishes to round out a complete dinner. Each brought a small gift for the gift swap game. Left: JCCC master grilling team.

