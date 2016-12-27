Holbrook High’s final financial aid night for 2016-2017 school year Jan. 18-19

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Holbrook High School’s final financial aid information nights for the 2016-17 school year will take place Jan. 18, beginning at 6 p.m., in the HHS library, and Jan. 19, starting at 6 p.m., in the Indian Wells Elementary library.



All juniors and seniors along with parents and guardians are invited to attend. HHS senior counselor Cindy Percy and HHS GEAR UP coordinator Amber Dennis will host both events.



Key information related to the federal government’s FAFSA program will be addressed. Guest presenters at the Jan. 18 happening in Holbrook will include Jordan McLean, from AZ Earn to Learn, who will discuss information pertaining to the educational savings plan and match program available to all students and Roxanne Dewyer, from the Northern Arizona College Resource Center, who will discuss the most recent changes to the FAFSA and the importance of completing it early.

FAFS (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) has been available for student use since October 1. The FAFSA form must be completed online and the student and parent/guardian must create a password in order to communicate and access personal data. The same password is used every year the FAFSA is filed. Completion of FAFSA requires the student and parent/guardian to provide key information, such as social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, W-2 form information, and records of other earned income, such as bank statements, mortgage information, and investment records. At the upcoming HHS financial aid information workshops, participants will receive specific directions in navigating through this process.

Dennis and Percy will be prepared to make appointments with students and parents/guardians for individual assistance in completing the on-line FAFSA form. Time will also be available for additional questions.



Besides FAFSA being a requirement for participation in all federal financial aid programs, it is also used by most state colleges, universities, and vocational programs as their financial assistance format. As a result, regardless of income level, FAFSA needs to be completed if a student is desiring to enroll in a postsecondary institution. FAFSA also opens doors for work-study programs and/or low interest loans for students.







More information concerning upcoming HHS Financial Aid Information Nights or FAFSA is available by contacting Percy at the high school (928) 524-2815.