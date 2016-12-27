Body found at house fire north of Shiprock after fire crews extinguish blaze

SHIPROCK, N.M. — On Dec. 13, a house fire in Shiprock, N.M., claimed the life of an unidentified male.

The Navajo Nation Police (NNPD) and Fire Department (NNFD) responded to the fire.

The fire was reported to have taken place north of Bluff Road and east of Fourth Lane.

The Shiprock Police Department was on-scene within eight minutes after the fire was reported and the Shiprock Fire Department was there within 12 minutes. Support was also given by the Ojo Amarillo and Newcomb Fire Departments.

The NNFD had enough support and manpower that they didn’t need to alert the San Juan County Fire Department.

After the fire was extinguished, a deceased human body was discovered in the residence.

“While we deeply regret hearing that a life was lost in the fire, we applaud the Shiprock Police Department and the fire departments of Shiprock, Ojo Amarillo and Newcomb for coming to the assistance of the family who lost their home and loved one,” said Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye.

Begaye said previously, fire departments in the area were comprised of volunteers. Now, the positions are staffed by fire fighters in paid positions, which enables the department to respond quicker.

The president said he appreciated the ability of the Shiprock Fire Department to respond in a quick and timely manner and also for providing protection for the Navajo people.

The case is being referred to the Shiprock Navajo Criminal Investigations in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Office of Medical Investigations.