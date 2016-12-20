Winslow Elks, Arizona Department of Corrections and National Guard make Christmas bright

Winslow Elks Club prepares food boxes for 269 families in Winslow. The Elks Club will distribute 500 plus food boxes this year. In addition to food, Arizona Department of Corrections Winslow and Army National Guard are contributing new toys to go in the boxes for children who Santa might miss. The Arizona Department of Corrections were represented by: Deputy Wardens Heather Pruitt and Jeff Rode and Corrections Officer II Dominic Bethel. National Guard representatives are: SSG Mathew Bailey, SGT Tobias Gallegos.