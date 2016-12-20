Winslow Elks, Arizona Department of Corrections and National Guard make Christmas bright

Winslow Elks Club prepares food boxes for 269 families in Winslow. The Elks Club will distribute 500 plus food boxes this year. In addition to food, Arizona Department of Corrections Winslow and Army National Guard are contributing new toys to go in the boxes for children who Santa might miss. The Arizona Department of Corrections were represented by: Deputy Wardens Heather Pruitt and Jeff Rode and Corrections Officer II Dominic Bethel. National Guard representatives are: SSG Mathew Bailey, SGT Tobias Gallegos.
More like this story
- Preparations under way for Christmas food baskets
- Winslow food drive volunteers collect 4,000 pounds of food
- Just Cruis'n donates turkeys for Christmas baskets
- Winslow holiday season food drive volunteers collect 4,800 pounds of food
- Arizona Correctional Industries VP talks manufacturing at Winslow Rotary meeting
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.