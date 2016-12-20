Winslow Bulldogs win three out of four against Tuba City and Hopi

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Winslow High School basketball teams won three of four games against Tuba City and Hopi recently. The Bulldog boys lost to Tuba City and beat Hopi while the Lady Bulldogs beat both of their opponents.

The Winslow Lady Bulldogs went to Tuba City Dec. 13 and defeated the Lady Warriors 58-48 before returning home to defeat the Hopi Lady Bruins 57-28 Dec. 15. The wins improved Winslow’s record to 11-2 for the season.

In their 58-48 win over Tuba City, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 13-11 after the first quarter and 26-25 at the half but had taken a 39-38 lead by the end of the third quarter. A 19 point fourth quarter, while holding the Lady Warriors to just 10 points, was key to the victory.

Lynnae Mitchell and Jenna Yazzie led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points each. Justine Butterfield was also in double figures for Winslow with 11 points. Kourtney Begay with 13 points tied for high scorer and led Tuba City. Autumn Byjoe was also in double figures for the Lady Warriors with 10 points.

In the 57-28 win over Hopi the Lady Bulldogs built an 18-5 first quarter lead and never looked back. The margin was 33-10 at the half and 51-18 after three quarters of play.

Butterfield led all scorers with 19 points for Winslow. Danielle James was also in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs which had 10 players in the scoring column to only five for Hopi. Janice Sokiva led Hopi with 11 points.

The Lady Bulldogs were to play the Snowflake Lady Lobos at Snowflake Dec. 20 in their last regular season game before the holiday break.

In the boys’ games, the Bulldogs lost to the Tuba City warriors 68-60 at Tuba City Dec. 13, but defeated the Hopi Bruins at Winslow Dec. 15, 84-50. The results left the Bulldogs with a record of 12-4 for the season.

In the 68-60 loss to Tuba City, the Warriors led 15-11 after the first quarter and 30-22 at the half. The Bulldogs rallied and had tied the game 46-46 the end of the third quarter. Tuba City regained the lead and walked away with the 68-60 win.

Tristan Yazzie led the Warriors with 18 points. Joseph Mathias was also in double figures for Tuba City with 17 points. Darius James led all scorers with 21 points for Winslow. Trishane Cly and Jalen Tapaha with 11 points and Pete Dalgai with 10 were all in double figures for Winslow, but only two other Bulldogs scored.

In the 84-50 win over Hopi, the Bulldogs led 20-9 after the first quarter, 51-26 at the half and 68-41 after three quarters. James led all scorers with 34 points. Junior Villanueva with 19 and Dalgai with 14 points were also in double figures for the Bulldogs. Kyiane Yazzie with 26 points led Hop. With Jihad Nodman also in double figures with 14 points.

The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs were to play the Snowflake Lobos and Lady Lobos at Snowflake Dec. 20 in the last regular season games before the holiday break.