Tuba City Primary celebrates Navajo traditions at annual Christmas program

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Each year the Tuba City Primary School invites its parents, grandparents and community members to come and enjoy some holiday cheer with the student musical Christmas program assembly, which includes seasonal songs with a mix of Navajo traditional music.

This year, the program included some musical instrument presentations that were coordinated by Tuba City Primary School teacher Stephen Almquist with some of the older students he mentors in his music class.

The theme was “Kids Rock” winter Concert and included all of the TCPS students in a two-part program that featured the younger students in the morning and the older students in the afternoon.

Students were encouraged to help select the music and program songs for the public presentation.

Another part of the Christmas holiday spirit program for the students was to invite their parents and grandparents to come share a special holiday meal with them Dec. 14 at their cafeteria, where TCPS staff members, including Principal Dr. Justin Roberson served up delicious turkey and all the fixings to the visitors.

Roberson said he was thrilled with the large turn out of supportive parents and grandparents to both the musical presentation and the special noon meal at his school.

“I’m grateful and honored for the opportunity to work with dedicated staff, supportive administration, engaged families and flourishing students in the TCPS learning community,” he said.