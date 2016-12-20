Tuba City High student athletes honored at Navajo Times All Star sports event

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Outstanding student athletes from Tuba City High School recently won recognition and were listed in the Navajo Times All Star fall sports roster for 2016 in the area of football, cross country and volleyball.



The reservation-wide sports event, which included athletes from Hopi and New Mexico reservation area high schools was held Dec. 5 in Shiprock, New Mexico at the Phil Thomas Performing Arts Center with specialguest presenter Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez.

Tuba City High School athletes were accompanied by their coaches, their parents and grandparents for the day-long event.

TCHS football All Star awards went to Kobe Johnson, Anthony Wirtz, Marquez Barton and Tyrek Eltsosie.

Girls cross country stars were Ranetta Jackson and Larissa Yazzie.

The volleyball award went to Sophia Honahni, who led the Arizona State competition this year in girls’ high school volleyball with 1,019 digs and was named 3A North Player of the Year. Honahni also led the conference with 48 aces for the season.

Along with Honahni, helping her team to a second round appearance at the 3A State Tourney was Layda Chee, Kourtney Posey, Autumn Byjoe.

TCHS All Star boys cross country were Vaughn Jackson and Byron Tsinnie.

Tuba City High School cross country coach Arvis Myron had lots of praise for his cross country runners.

“Vaugh Jackson was one of the only three seniors on the TC High team that ran the state meet and also was All Sectional Team and All State Team,” Myron said. “Vaughn had a tremendous year, which proved to him that putting in the work in the summer will pay off in the end. He was a leader of the team that kept everyone on track and he worked hard to keep his teammates motivated.”

Myron also said Jackson continues to excel in both academics and athletics, and is becoming a great person who will only become more successful in the future. He added that if Jackson chooses to run at the college level, the program that he chooses to become a part of will have a great student athlete on its team.”

Myron also praised his two girl cross country runners, saying that Ranetta Jackson, who is Vaughn’s sister, comes from a running family.

“Her family shows [both Ranetta and Vaughn] great support and encouragement to keep running,” he said. “She has really improved from last year and has put in the required mileage to be one of the top runners in the conference.”

Myron added Ranetta was All Section team and All State team because of her hard work and effort during the season and that she was not afraid to push workouts, which enabled her team to become much better and stronger.

Myron said that Larissa Yazzie is a phenomenal cross country freshman at Tuba City who is not afraid to go after and become part of the top 10 percent during races.

“This has enabled her to be one of the top 10 races,” Myron said. “For a freshman, her individual performances show great potential for her next three years. I foresee Larissa as being a top runner in our state by the time she gets to her junior and senior year here at Tuba City High. Both Ranetta and Larissa are underclassmen who will lead their team to be serious contenders in the next two years.”

