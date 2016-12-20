Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Winslow spreading holiday cheer

Each year, BNSF railroad fixes up a caboose and engine with lights and delivers Santa and Mrs. Claus to the gazebo in downtown Winslow. Santa and Mrs. Claus greet each child and ask what they wish for. The elves in attendance pass out hot chocolate and give each child a small teddy bear, compliments of BNSF, as the kids move on from telling their wishes. Hundreds of kids are served and none are left out.